Our winter storm has quickly moved out of the state tonight. We’re still seeing a couple stray showers far southeast and stronger wind gusts in the Sacramento Mountains southward into Carlsbad. Earlier today, we saw rain, snow, wind, and colder temps.

The ABQ metro saw some rain and snow showers along with some snow pellets mixing in! Parts of the San Juan Mountains collected a fresh 8-12″ of snow.

Warmer air cut totals back to a couple of inches near the Four Corners southbound into the Continental Divide.

The Sangre de Cristo Mountains only collected 3-6″ from this storm. Colder temps continue to have already spilled into the state from west to east, but the cold temps won’t last long as our spring warmup begins Friday.

High temps will rebound into the lower 50s under sunny skies for Albuquerque. Eastern NM warms up into the middle 60s thanks to stronger westerly winds again. Even warmer weather arrives for the weekend and beyond as a ridge of high pressure keeps the storms away. Sunday will be the warmest day of the weekend with high temps soaring into the upper 60s for the ABQ metro!

Western NM will hit the middle to upper 50s, but Roswell and southeastern NM could even break 80° with downsloping wind gusts east of the mountains. The foreseeable future stays dry throughout next week with a complete pattern reversal then.