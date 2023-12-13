The storm system that we’ve been talking about all week has finally arrived. It’s bringing scattered showers and some isolated storms across eastern New Mexico, and heavier snow across the Northern Mountains. A breezy east canyon wind has set up across the Albuquerque metro, with gusts up to 45 mph. Western New Mexico that isn’t dealing with the precipitation is dealing with some breezes up to 25-35 mph.

A few flurries have already fallen over the East Mountains. With snow expected to get heavier overnight and into tomorrow, Winter Storm Warnings are in effect now through 2 AM Friday morning for the Sandias and Manzanos, Jemez, San Juan, and Sangre de Cristo Mountains as upwards of a foot is expected. Travel will be very difficult across the Northern Mountain passes along with I-25 from Santa Fe to the Raton Pass. Take it easy on the roads if you have to travel north/northeast. Winter Weather Advisories are in effect for areas near Clines Corners up to Santa Fe through earl Friday morning.

While snow will fall in the highest elevations, rain will be falling in the valleys and across eastern New Mexico. Albuquerque will see mostly a chilly rain as temperatures will be a bit too warm to see much snow. Overnight there is the potential for an isolated thunderstorm or two to move across the metro. An isolated couple of flurries are possible very early tomorrow morning, but it won’t accumulate or cause any issues with multiple rounds of rain expected throughout the later morning and afternoon Thursday. Much drier and warmer weather will arrive late week and into the weekend.