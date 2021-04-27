Storm expected to bring rain to parts of New Mexico

Weather Video Forecast

Mark's Tuesday Evening Forecast

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – A storm system will move into New Mexico on Wednesday spreading rain and mountain snow across the state.

The best chance for rain will be over central and western sections through tomorrow afternoon and then the focus of the precipitation will move to the southeast Wednesday night. Skies will clear Thursday with warming temps.

