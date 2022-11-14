NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – The upper level low pressure system that brought snow to New Mexico last night and early this morning is quickly pushing into Texas/Oklahoma this afternoon. There is still enough moisture and lift to allow for a few more snow flurries across the Northern Mountains throughout this early afternoon, most likely dissipating before evening.

Winds across the east today will be coming from the north, gusting up to 35-50 mph. A Wind advisory is in effect for our far eastern communities until 4 PM this afternoon. Not only will it be windy, but the winds will make it feel significantly cooler with wind chill values east staying in the 20s/30s all day.

Northerly winds will persist, dragging arctic air straight from Canada and bringing it down to New Mexico. This chill is going to last all week long, keeping temperatures across the state 5-15° below average all week. Much drier air will persist this week, but with multiple disturbances crossing the area there is the potential for more snow flurries and even colder temperatures. Wednesday will be the coldest day of the week for the Albuquerque metro.