NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – It’s been a very active week of weather so far, with things beginning to wind down today as the storm system that brought heavy snow and rain yesterday exits the state. This will allow for very windy conditions this afternoon, especially east of the Central Mountain Chain where High Wind Warnings and Wind Advisories are in place as gusts may get to 50-60 mph. Winds will calm down into tomorrow.

Along with the winds today, isolated spotty snow showers continue across the higher elevations of New Mexico. The Central Mountain Chain and Northern Mountains are seeing the heaviest effects, with a few flurries actually making it to the ground in the heights and foothills of the Albuquerque metro. Most of the precipitation will wind down after sunset tonight, with much drier air arriving by tomorrow.

By Thursday, high pressure will build over the region. This will allow calmer conditions and drier air to return. However, it won’t last long, with another storm system arriving Friday. This one will bring more northern and western snow, possibly a few early morning flurries in the metro. The biggest uncertainty with this storm is the extent of the snowfall, as the depth of cold air may be too shallow. Get ready for another storm into early next week. Very active (and cold) weather will continue over the next 7 days or so. Remain weather aware.