NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – Most of New Mexico is dry and cold for the Friday morning commute. Southeast New Mexico is still seeing scattered rain showers, gusty winds and cool temperatures. The rain will taper off after noon, but skies will stay partly to mostly cloudy with a spot shower possible. A wind advisory will remain in effect for Eddy and Lea counties until 1 PM, with northwest gusts up to 45 mph.

Temperatures will be cooler in southern New Mexico, by around ten degrees. Meanwhile, central and northern New Mexico saw their coldest temperatures on Thursday and will begin warming up Friday. The storm continues to push east through Texas, and it will bring the rain and wind with it by this evening. Skies will clear tonight, and the weekend is looking mostly sunny, warmer and calmer for all.