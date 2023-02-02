NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – Southeast New Mexico is seeing fog and freezing fog this morning. Roswell, Artesia and Carlsbad will see slightly lowered visibility and potentially slick spots. The rest of the southeast is drier and clearer, as the wintry mix has already exited the area to Texas.

Freezing rain is coming down near Lubbock to Midland, and for much of Texas further to the east. Therefore, the wintry mix will not be a threat anymore, and the fog will dissipate by mid-morning. The rest of the state is clear, dry and cold. Temperatures will be near normal across the state, with a big warm up for the east/southeast plains. High pressure will build in Friday, starting a warming trend, which will peak over the weekend. High temperatures will be around five to ten degrees above average by Sunday.