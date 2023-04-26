The storm system that has been affecting the state this week will slowly depart into this afternoon, sending a backdoor cold front across the east in it’s wake. Snow has been falling over the Sangre de Cristo Mountains and the Raton Pass area (above 8,000 feet) all morning as cold air wraps around the low pressure. Heavier snow will continue until 3 pm when the Winter Weather Advisory will expire.

While snow will be across the higher elevations, rain and storms are popping up in the lower elevations. East central New Mexico, just south of I-40, is currently seeing a band of strong thunderstorms pushing south towards Fort Sumner and Clovis. The stronger storms will push into Texas this afternoon, with all precipitation clearing later tonight and into early Thursday. Winds will be gusty across the east today, breezy to the west, with gusts 30-45 mph.

Thursday will be a lovely day with plenty of sunshine, much calmer winds, and warmer temperatures statewide. However, another storm will quickly approach Friday and send another backdoor front across the state. This will allow showers and storms to form along the frontal boundary as it pushes south Friday afternoon, with light snow in the higher elevations of the Central Mountain Chain. It will be windy Friday as well, especially south, with gusts up to 55 mph. Cooler temperatures are expected in the afternoon, anywhere from 5-20° cooler than Thursday. Temperatures will rebound into the weekend with plenty of sunshine and lovely weather across New Mexico.