NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – Widespread showers and thunderstorms are expected once again this afternoon as ample monsoon moisture lingers across the state. A weak backdoor front is increasing moisture content across the southern part of the state into this afternoon and evening.

Highest chances for heavy rainfall remains across the southern part of the state, expected to be significantly drier across the north this afternoon. The northern mountains can still expect isolated storms today, but not as widespread as yesterday. Still, any isolated storm still has the potential to drop a lot of rain on already saturated soils, so flash flooding and burn scar flooding remains a concern with a flood watch in effect through midnight tonight.

Storm chances will continue to trend down over the next couple of days as high pressure strengthens over Colorado. Drier air will begin to wrap around the high Thursday, decreasing rainfall potential across the northern part of New Mexico even more. The heaviest and most widespread of the storms will be located across the southern half of the state into the weekend.