A large storm system moving across the state continues to bring snow and rain to northern, central, and eastern New Mexico. Rain is mainly south of I-40, snow to the north. After some nice wetting rain and a few flurries in Albuquerque this morning, drier air is expected this afternoon but an isolated shower/storm can’t be ruled out.

The heavier precipitation will set up with a band of heavier snow across northeast New Mexico and rain/a few storms across the southeast. Precipitation will push into Texas this evening. I wouldn’t be surprised if the Winter Storm Warnings and Winter Weather advisories that are in effect until 2 AM got cancelled early.

Much drier weather will arrive overnight tonight and into Friday, allowing roads to clear and sunshine to return. Temperatures will remain cooler Friday as the storm system departs with mostly calm winds. Even warmer and drier weather will arrive this weekend. Temperatures will rise to above average starting Sunday and continue into next week. Sunny and above average conditions will continue through mid next week before hopefully another storm system arrives late next week. There is still a lot of uncertainty with that system, so stay tuned.