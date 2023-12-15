Friday morning is dry across New Mexico, but there is patchy, dense fog in several areas. The Four Corners is seeing dense fog, including the Farmington area and US 550 to Cuba. The southeast plains is experiencing dense fog, especially near Roswell. There is patchy fog in the east plains, near Santa Rosa, in Guadalupe Co. and east of the Manzano Mountains. Fog will lift by around noon. Skies will be sunny this afternoon, and temperatures will stay cool across the state, with highs in the 40s and 50s.

More fog will be possible in the valleys, especially the Pecos River Valley in the southeast plains on Saturday morning. Skies will be mostly sunny Saturday, with high clouds moving in from the west during the afternoon. Temperatures will warm a couple of degrees. Areas with snow accumulation will struggle to warm up. Sunday will be sunny and the warmest day of the weekend, with temperatures climbing into the 50s and 60s across the state.