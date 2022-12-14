NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – This morning is very cold across the state, with temperatures starting in the single digits, teens and 20s for most spots. It is going to be another chilly day, only warming a couple degrees from Tuesday’s high temperatures.

Highs will reach 30s, 40s and 50s Wednesday. Winds will be breezy, at 15-25 mph from the northwest. The central highlands are under a wind advisory, where gusts up to 50 mph are expected through the afternoon and evening. Skies will be mostly sunny.