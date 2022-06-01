NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – A strong east canyon wind is coming in through the Metro Wednesday morning, but the wind will die down throughout the morning. The wind is from a backdoor cold front arriving from the east, which will keep temperatures 10-20 degrees cooler in the east plains today. Moisture will arrive in the east as well, with low clouds in northeast NM through the early afternoon, and storms in southeast plains of New Mexico this afternoon and evening. We will be under a low threat of severe weather, and one or two storms may produce damaging wind and hail, along with some heavy downpours and lightning.

Winds will lighten up in the Valley today, at about 15-25 mph. However, the front will be back tonight, pushing fully through the Valley, bringing gusty winds overnight. A high wind watch will be in effect for the middle Rio Grande Valley tonight, when gusts up to 60 mph will be possible. The front will bring moisture to central and even western NM. Isolated showers and thunderstorms will be possible for the Valley and east on Thursday and Friday.