NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – Scattered showers and thunderstorms continue to push south through eastern New Mexico and the northern mountains Monday morning. Rain will end by mid-morning. Scattered showers and thunderstorms will develop in the northern, central and southern high terrain from noon to 3 PM. Storms will move southeast into the adjacent lower terrain during the afternoon and evening.

Heavy storms will be possible in the mountains and east plains. Scattered rain will last through the night, and even into Tuesday morning in the east plains. Flood watches will be in effect in the Sangre de Cristo, Jemez and Sacramento Mountains. Skies will be dry in the Four Corners and west-central mountains. Only a stray shower will be possible in the middle Rio Grande Valley. Temperatures will cool a few degrees by Tuesday as a backdoor cold front moves into the state.