NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – Skies are mostly clear in central and northern New Mexico, but there are clouds across the east and south. Spotty sprinkles are moving through Chaves County, and there may be light showers or sprinkles in the Roswell area during the morning commute. Sprinkles will end by later this morning. More storms will develop in the northern and western high terrain during the early afternoon. Rain will move south/southeast during the evening. There will be more isolated showers and storms in the Metro this evening, as well as south-central New Mexico, the northeast highlands and and east-central plains. Burn scar flooding will be a high threat again, especially around the Sangre de Cristo and Black Mountains.

Temperatures will be in record territory again this afternoon. A couple of spots will see more near-record heat through the weekend, like Farmington and Las Vegas. The rest of the state will cool little by little throughout the weekend. Temperatures will be closer to normal by the middle of next week.