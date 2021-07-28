Storm chances stay west of the central mountains

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – Afternoon storm chances the rest of this week will stay west of the central mountain chain. Daily afternoon monsoon storm chances continue for areas along and west of the central mountain chain through Saturday. Heavy rain will still be possible in some locations though.

A cold front will arrive early Sunday morning in northeastern New Mexico and push south and west through the day. This will bring in better moisture across eastern and central New Mexico into early next week, increasing the chance for rain and thunderstorms.

The active pattern looks to still continue after that with daily afternoon storm chances.

