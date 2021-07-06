Storm chances start coming down the rest of the week

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – Storm chances begin a downward trend after Tuesday as drier air moves in from the north.
Forecast Continues Below
- Albuquerque: Suspect injured in APD officer-involved shooting following bait car activation
- Business: Auto dealers weigh in on NM’s proposed clean car rules
- New Mexico: Fire engulfs home in Corrales
- Environment: State’s Environment Dept. releases survey on climate change
- New Mexico: French treasurer hunter sues Forrest Fenn estate
Flooding will continue to occur for areas south of Albuquerque as showers and storms push south over the next couple of hours. Continue to watch for areas of flash flooding, and never drive through flooded roadways. A few lingering rain showers will still be possible in eastern New Mexico overnight, but the rest of the state will see quieter conditions by Wednesday morning.
Drier air begins to move in Wednesday, beginning a downward trend in rain chances into the end of the week. Thursday will be the direst, with only a couple of isolated storm chances over the northern mountains and the Gila. At the same time, record heat will be possible across northwestern New Mexico and southwestern Colorado.
Another surge of monsoon moisture will return this weekend, especially when a backdoor cold front moves into the state Saturday night. This will set up for increasing rain chances through the weekend and into next week.
ReportIt@krqe.com
Terms: By sending photos/video by email to ReportIt@krqe.com, I give KRQE News 13 / Nexstar full ownership of the information, images, videos and any other files submitted in this web form. I also certify that I am over 13 years of age.