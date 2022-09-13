Scattered storms have developed across New Mexico Tuesday. Rain is possible in the metro this evening before beginning to dry out Wednesday.

Rain fell across many areas of New Mexico today as abundant moisture combined with an upper level disturbance to produce widespread showers and thunderstorms. A line of showers and storms is still moving east across central New Mexico tonight. Some rain will linger through the overnight hours across south-central and northwestern New Mexico into southwest Colorado. Some snow will even be possible tonight in the San Juan Mountains north of Durango.

Drier air begins to move into the western half of New Mexico Wednesday as the better moisture will be in the eastern half of the state. This is where the best chance for storms will return Wednesday afternoon, while a few spotty showers will be possible along and west of the Rio Grande Valley.

Much drier weather will return statewide through the rest of the week, along with much warmer temperatures. This pattern will stick around through the weekend. A pattern change looks to be in store early next week with another surge of monsoon moisture that could bring heavy rain to parts of New Mexico.