More storms will return to parts of New Mexico Tuesday afternoon. Even more storms will return late in the week.

Some much needed and welcomed rain has been falling across parts of New Mexico Monday. While the storms along I-40 down to I-10 will taper off tonight, another round of storms will develop across southwest New Mexico late tonight and stick around into early Tuesday morning. A few isolated showers will also be possible from Socorro to Albuquerque Tuesday morning.

More storms are on the way Tuesday afternoon. However, more of northern New Mexico will now have a chance for afternoon showers and thunderstorms on Tuesday. Storms will again taper off Tuesday night for most, as the rain and cloud cover keeps temperatures a little cooler once again.

Drier and breezier weather returns again Wednesday to much of New Mexico. Storm chances will stay out near the Arizona state line. A traditional monsoon pattern begins to set up though starting Thursday and this will begin to draw up more moisture into the state. More widespread rain and thunderstorms will return by this weekend.