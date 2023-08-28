Drier air will begin moving into New Mexico Tuesday. Storms will still develop across parts of the state though.

Showers and storms brought heavy rainfall to parts of New Mexico Monday. A line of storms is still pushing south across southern and eastern New Mexico tonight. That has also brought a gusty east canyon wind into Albuquerque. The showers and storms will continue into the early morning hours of Tuesday, with a few lingering showers over the Sacramento Mountains by 7 am.

Drier air will begin moving into New Mexico Tuesday from the northwest. Still, isolated afternoon storms will develop from the northern mountains, down the central mountain chain, and across parts of southern New Mexico. These storms will once again travel south through the evening and taper off in the early overnight. Locally heavy rainfall will again be possible.

Wednesday will be even drier, with only a couple of isolated storms across northern and western New Mexico. Storms won’t survive long once they move off the high terrain. High pressure moves back over New Mexico on Thursday, bringing above-average high temperatures across the state. However, this will set up a monsoon pattern for Arizona. That plume of monsoon moisture will bring storms to far western New Mexico and the Four Corners by Friday and Saturday.