High temperatures will be climbing this week. Isolated storm chances return to parts of the state on Tuesday.

Temperatures have started a warming trend Sunday across parts of New Mexico as a ridge of high pressure moves towards the state. However, highs will be cooler in the eastern half of the state starting Monday as low-level moisture increases from the Gulf of Mexico.

The increase in moisture will bring some low clouds in eastern New Mexico on Monday before clearing out by late morning. A spotty shower will be possible on Monday in southeast New Mexico.

Better moisture will move into the state Tuesday, bringing isolated showers and storms across the southern half of New Mexico by Tuesday afternoon. The storms could bring locally heavy rainfall and a flash flooding threat to southern burn scar areas. An isolated shower may make it as far north as Albuquerque.

Drier air will return Wednesday, with the exception of an isolated shower over the Sacramento Mountains. Temperatures will climb higher in eastern New Mexico on Wednesday as well.

Drier air will stick around statewide to finish this week with high temperatures staying warmer than average for the end of September. Temperatures will cool off again through the weekend as a storm system scrapes the state. This will bring back windier weather, especially on Saturday, and a few isolated rain showers.