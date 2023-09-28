Warmer than average temperatures continue into the weekend. Rain and thunderstorm chances will be returning, especially on Saturday.

Record and near-record high temperatures moved into New Mexico Thursday afternoon. Skies are clearing tonight, and we will be waking up to sunny skies across the state Friday morning.

Isolated storms will return to areas along and east of the Rio Grande Valley and along and south of I-40 Friday afternoon. Meanwhile, temperatures will continue to be warmer than average. Saturday will feature even more afternoon thunderstorms. Areas along and east of the Continental Divide will see a chance for afternoon showers and thunderstorms, with a few strong to severe storms in the eastern half of the state. Large hail and damaging wind gusts will be the biggest threats. There may even be heavy rainfall in southern parts of New Mexico where a Flood Watch is in effect for Saturday.

Storms from Saturday afternoon will end early Sunday morning. Another round of isolated storms will be possible Sunday afternoon, but for areas farther north and east; near the Colorado and Texas state lines. Winds will also be gusty across the state this weekend, with 30 to 40 mph wind gusts possible.

Quieter and cooler weather will be moving in next week. Right now, rain chances are looking lower next week too, with the best chances across the northern mountains and eastern New Mexico again. Temperatures will even be cooler than average by the middle of next week as it will finally feel more like fall.