Another round of afternoon showers and thunderstorms will return Saturday. Temperatures will cool off a few degrees across the state through the weekend.

Scattered storms have once again developed Friday afternoon across the mountains of New Mexico. Storms today though are taking a southerly track today though. Colliding outflow boundaries are still the best chances for rain in the lower elevations through late tonight.

More afternoon storms will return again Saturday as storms once again track to the south. High pressure over the Four Corners will keep the hottest temperatures around the Farmington area. By Sunday, drier air will be moving in which will limit rain chances. Temperatures will be a couple degrees cooler as high pressure moves over Colorado.

Finally by early next week, the best monsoon pattern this year will set up across New Mexico. It won’t be a blockbuster set up by any means, but it will bring back better chances for rain and thunderstorms across the state, especially by the middle of the week. Temperatures will also be slightly cooler, but still above average for most of New Mexico. Unfortunately, high pressure will start building back overhead again by the end of the week, which will likely bring another heat wave to the state.