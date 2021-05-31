Storm chances return for Memorial Day

More showers and storms are in store for Memorial Day.

Our active weather pattern continues for Memorial Day with thunderstorms already popping up in southeastern New Mexico this morning. Showers and storms will increase in coverage after lunchtime today, brining a good chance for storms to Albuquerque.

Another round of afternoon pop up showers and storms is likely on Tuesday afternoon. Western New Mexico dries out briefly for the middle of the week, but afternoon storms will continue in the east. The active weather pattern picks up again late this week and into the weekend with more storm chances returning to the state.