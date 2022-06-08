NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – Wednesday will feature Albuquerque’s best chance for measurable rainfall, with isolated showers and storms expected mainly along and east of the Continental Divide. A drying trend will follow us into the weekend, along with possible record breaking heat.

Showers and storms are expected to pop up Wednesday afternoon and evening, with the highest chance for severe weather including damaging wind gusts and hail on the eastern half of the state. There is a flash flood watch in effect along the eastern slopes of the Sangre de Cristo Mountains, with localized moderate to heavy rainfall possibly leading to flash flooding in the Calf Canyon, Hermits Peak, and Cooks Peak burn scars. Remain weather aware if you live near those areas. If any storms do develop to the west, they will most likely be dusty and gusty.

Thursday has a much lower potential for measurable rainfall in the Albuquerque metro as dry air begins to filter back east. An isolated shower or storm along and east of the continental divide is still possible, but not widespread. The northeast quadrant of the state again has the potential for strong to severe storms Thursday afternoon and evening. If any storms do form to the west, it will most likely be too dry for any rain to fall to the surface.

Conditions will continue to dry out and heat up into the weekend. A majority of the state will feel the warmest temperatures of the year so far this weekend, with the chance for record breaking heat into early next week.