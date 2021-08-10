Storm chances increasing through the week

Storm chances will increase through the week as monsoon moisture returns and upper level disturbances move into New Mexico.

An upper level disturbance will bring scattered storm chances to many areas along and south of I-40 Tuesday afternoon. This disturbance will keep storm chances around Wednesday afternoon once again, but will push farther north. Moisture will continue to increase statewide through the end of the week as another upper level disturbance moves into New Mexico. This will bring better chances for showers and storms statewide, especially Friday and Saturday.

Heavy rain will be possible with these storms. Calm upper level winds means that some storms will be very slow moving if not stationary, especially over the high terrain. This will increase the risk for flash flooding in these areas through the weekend.