Storm chances increase through the weekend

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – Storm chances will increase this weekend as a cold front moves into the state. Record high temperatures will continue around the Four Corners.

Record heat has returned to parts of northwestern New Mexico and southwestern Colorado today. Storms have also developed again across the western high terrain and northern mountains, along with southern Colorado. These storms will move to the south-southwest, and like Thursday, will not las long once travelling into the lower elevations.

More record high temperatures are in store across the Four Corners region Saturday, as a cold front will be pushing south and west across eastern New Mexico through the day. Another round of afternoon showers and storms will develop across western and northern New Mexico, with a chance for strong to severe storms. The cold front will bring a strong canyon wind into the Rio Grande Valley Saturday evening, and add more moisture into New Mexico through Sunday. This will fuel chances for more scattered showers and thunderstorms Sunday afternoon, with the exception of northwestern parts of the state. Once again, strong to severe storms will be possible.

Slightly drier air will return Monday, but more monsoon moisture will move back into New Mexico by the middle of next week, increasing the chances for afternoon showers and storms.