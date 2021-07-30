Storm chances increase through the weekend

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – A cold front this weekend will increase moisture across New Mexico and increase chances for rain. Scattered storms Friday, that have stayed mostly over the mountains, will taper off after sunset.

A cold front will begin to move into northeastern New Mexico Saturday morning. It will not bring a big temperature change, but it will bring in much better moisture across northeastern New Mexico for Saturday afternoon. The moisture and the front will bring an increase in thunderstorms, a few of which could be strong to severe, and will also bring a threat for flash flooding.

The cold front pushes farther south and west Saturday night, increasing low-level moisture state-wide. This sets the stage for widespread showers and thunderstorms Sunday afternoon, with the potential for localized, heavy rainfall, especially in eastern New Mexico.

Heavy rainfall will continue to be possible along and east of the Rio Grande Valley through the first half of next week. Drier air moves into the state though for the second half of next week, and that will bring drier weather in with it too.