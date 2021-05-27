Storm chances increase through Memorial Day weekend

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – An active pattern sets up for Memorial Day weekend, especially across eastern New Mexico where severe storms and heavy rain will be possible.

Temperatures will continue to climb across the state through Saturday afternoon. At the surface, moisture will slosh back and forth across eastern New Mexico, spilling into the Rio Grande Valley at night. A few showers and thunderstorms will be possible across the eastern half of the state Friday afternoon, but storm chances increase through the Memorial Day weekend.

A storm system will stall to our southwest this weekend but will bring active weather across New Mexico. Storm chances stay in eastern New Mexico Saturday afternoon, but as surface moisture pushes farther west through Memorial Day, storm chances will push west with them. Severe storms and heavy rain will be likely in eastern New Mexico by early next week. Isolated storms will be possible in the Rio Grande Valley Sunday afternoon, with the best chance for storms on Memorial Day.