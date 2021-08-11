Storm chances increase into the weekend

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – An increase in moisture and a couple of upper-level disturbances will increase the chance for storms across New Mexico into the weekend. Afternoon storm coverage will be ramping up the rest of this week.

An upper-level disturbance over Arizona and another that will develop over New Mexico Friday into Saturday will keep a good chance for storms around. Heavy rain will be possible across the southern part of the state, especially over the high terrain. As a result, flooding and flash flooding will be possible.

The chance for storms will continue on Sunday, but the chances will come down slightly. The active monsoon pattern continues with afternoon storms through the middle of next week.