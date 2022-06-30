Increasing monsoon moisture will begin to increase rain and thunderstorm chances across much of the state through the Fourth of July. Flash flooding will be possible, especially over burn scar areas.

Better monsoon moisture will continue to push northward into New Mexico Friday, continuing to increase the chance for storms. This pattern will continue through the weekend and into the Fourth of July. Best chances for storms will be in the afternoon, evening, late evening as a more typical monsoon pattern continues. Heavy rain will be possible with these storms, increasing the risk for flash flooding. Albuquerque will see an isolated chance for rain and storms every evening Friday through the Fourth of July.

This active monsoon pattern continues to stick around for much of the state next week, even while the plume of monsoon moisture will shift to different parts of the state. Wednesday will bring a good chance for storms to central New Mexico and the Albuquerque area.