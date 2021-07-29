Storm chances decrease until a cold front this weekend

Drier air will keep storm chances more isolated through Friday, but a cold front this weekend brings back a good chance for storms by Sunday.

Drier upper level air is moving into New Mexico today, keeping eastern and central New Mexico drier both Thursday and Friday afternoon. Still some storms could produce heavy rain and flooding in far western New Mexico, and there are still isolated rain and storm chances for areas along the central mountain chain into the Rio Grande Valley.

A backdoor cold front will begin to move into northeastern New Mexico Saturday. This will bring an increase in moisture and lift into this part of the state Saturday afternoon, bringing the chance for strong to severe storms and heavy rainfall, especially over the Sangre de Cristo Mountains. The front pushes farther south overnight, bringing a better chance for storms to many areas in central and eastern New Mexico into early next week.