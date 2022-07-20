Temperatures will be slightly cooler to wrap up the week. Storm chances will increase again Thursday afternoon before coming down briefly heading into the weekend.

An uptick in storms today across New Mexico thanks to a front that increased moisture. Scattered storms will continue this evening across eastern, southern, and southwestern parts of the state before ending around midnight. The heat still lingered this afternoon, but some saw relief in the from of rain cooled air. Another chance for scattered showers and storms will return again Thursday afternoon with more warm weather returning, but not quite as hot as Tuesday or Wednesday.

High pressure moves back over the Four Corners again on Friday, bringing a more isolated chance for rain across New Mexico’s and southern Colorado’s mountains and surrounding areas. Temperatures may go up a degree or two as the high pressure moves across the northern part of the state through Saturday. Isolated to scattered storms will return again Saturday afternoon.

A more typical monsoon pattern begins to return again starting Sunday as high pressure moves east, drawing up a southerly flow of moisture. This will bring back very good chances for rain across the western and northern halves of New Mexico along with southern Colorado through the first half of next week. The Rio Grande Valley will also likely get in on the chance for rain, especially Sunday and around the middle of next week as the plume of moisture gets tilted from west to east across the state. Heavy rainfall and flash flooding will be possible. Southeastern parts of the state will remain hot and dry.