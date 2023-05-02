Storms will continue to push through parts of New Mexico Tuesday evening. Rain chances return again Wednesday into Thursday morning.

Showers and thunderstorms are moving east/northeast through northern, central, and eastern New Mexico Tuesday afternoon. These storms will continue through the late evening. A couple of these could be strong to severe before sunset. Storms will be capable of small hail and strong wind gusts. The rain will push out of the state overnight.

Another round of isolated storms will develop Wednesday afternoon across eastern and northern New Mexico, but storms will be fewer than what we’ve seen today. A surge of upper-level moisture will bring more rain showers Wednesday night into early Thursday morning to parts of New Mexico. There has been a lot of uncertainty though with where exactly we’ll see rain showers overnight.

Rain will wrap up by noon on Thursday as southwesterly winds pick up and bring in much drier air into the state. This will begin the change in our weather pattern that will last the next several days. Beginning Thursday afternoon, every day through early next week will see breezy to windy weather in the afternoon with high temperatures hovering near and slightly above average for this time of year.