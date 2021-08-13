Storm chances continue through the weekend

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – As an upper-level area of low pressure moves across the state this weekend, the best chances for storms will stay in the southern half of the state.
An area of low pressure is bringing rain and thunderstorms across New Mexico today, especially across the southeastern part of the state. This is where the best chance for rain and storms will continue overnight. This area of low pressure will slowly move across southern New Mexico through Sunday, keeping the best chance for rain and thunderstorms south of I-40. Heavy rain may be possible, leading to a risk of flooding and flash flooding. A slot of dry air will move into northern New Mexico this weekend, keeping the chance for storms more isolated as warmer weather returns.
The active monsoon pattern will continue next week with daily afternoon storm chances across New Mexico.
