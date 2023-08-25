A plume of monsoon moisture will keep afternoon storm chances around through the weekend. A backdoor cold front will bring heavy rainfall to parts of eastern New Mexico early next week.

Monsoon moisture brought numerous showers and thunderstorms across New Mexico Friday afternoon. A few showers and storms are continuing tonight. They will taper off by Saturday morning before another active afternoon is on the way. Similar areas will see a chance for afternoon showers and storms Saturday afternoon, with higher chances in the western half of the state and the Rio Grande Valley.

Another round of scattered storms will develop across parts of New Mexico Sunday, but a backdoor cold front entering northeast New Mexico will begin to bring heavy rainfall to the Sangre de Cristo Mountains. This front will push south and west Sunday into Monday. Upslope winds behind the cold front along the central mountain chain will bring the heaviest rain to this part of New Mexico Monday and Tuesday. The heaviest rain will fall in the Sangre de Cristo Mountains where there is high concern for burn scar flash flooding, especially on Monday. Over 2″ of rain could be possible across the mountain range through Tuesday.

Drier weather will begin to return to the state beginning Tuesday as rain chances slowly taper off into the end of next week.