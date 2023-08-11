Monsoon moisture will keep storm chances around through the weekend. Heavier rain is likely on Monday with a cold front.

Scattered storms are developing across parts of New Mexico Friday afternoon. Heavy rain will be possible across western New Mexico through Friday evening as monsoon moisture continues to surge northward today. Isolated to scattered storms will also be possible in the Rio Grande Valley along with eastern and northern New Mexico. Some rain will even stick around overnight in northwest New Mexico. A Flood Watch is in effect through Friday evening for the McBride and Nogal Canyon burn scar areas.

This weekend will continue to bring more scattered to widespread afternoon showers and thunderstorms. Some of these storms will again be capable of heavy rainfall. The threat for burn scar flash flooding will continue. Heavier rain is likely on Monday as a backdoor cold front pushes through the state Monday morning. This will bring widespread showers and thunderstorms across New Mexico through Monday night. High temperatures will also be some of the coolest we’ve seen since the middle of June.

High pressure starts moving closer to New Mexico by Tuesday, which will begin to cut back on the chance for rain. However, daily isolated storm chances will continue. Temperatures will also warm back to near and slightly above average for the middle of August.