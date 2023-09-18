Scattered showers and storms will continue to move east across New Mexico through late Monday evening. Drier, breezier and warmer weather moves in on Tuesday.

Showers and storm are moving through New Mexico Monday afternoon. They even dropped heavy rain and hail across parts of Albuquerque. Storm chances will continue through the evening, with a few spotty showers late tonight across northern New Mexico. Skies will be clearing out overnight as drier air moves into the state.

A dry, westerly wind will return to New Mexico Tuesday. This will bring clearer skies all day, with a couple spotty showers in northern and eastern New Mexico, but most of this rain will evaporate before reaching the ground. Westerly winds may get breezy at times Tuesday afternoon, which will also be our warmest day this week.

A plume of moisture will begin to move into New Mexico Wednesday night. Ahead of it, a few spotty showers will be possible in southwest and northern New Mexico Wednesday afternoon. Rain chances will increase Wednesday night though with scattered showers and thunderstorms possible across the state through Thursday night.

Drier air will return again on Friday as the winds will pick up. The combination of windier weather and dry conditions could create a wildfire danger Friday afternoon. A cold front will sweep across the state Friday, dropping temperatures for many this weekend.