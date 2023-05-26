A few isolated strong to severe storms will continue through Saturday morning across parts of New Mexico. Storm chances return to eastern New Mexico through the weekend.

Storms brought severe weather across eastern parts of New Mexico Friday afternoon and evening. A tornado was reported south of Encino in Torrance County, while heavy and large hail fell in other parts of the state. Storms also brought torrential rainfall to parts of New Mexico, causing flash flooding. Storms will continue to taper off overnight, but some isolated shower and thunderstorm activity will continue into Saturday morning.

Isolated storm chances return to the eastern half of the state Saturday afternoon. A couple of these storms could be strong to severe again, but the threat of tornadoes will be lower than Friday. Drier air filters in by Sunday as rain chances get pushed farther east toward the Texas state line. A few storms will also be possible over the northern mountains this weekend and into early next week, where slow-moving storms will bring a threat of burn scar flash flooding. Elsewhere, temperatures will remain very warm heading into next week.

Thunderstorm chances will return to the eastern plains of New Mexico by early next week, as rain and thunderstorm chances move back into central New Mexico starting Wednesday.