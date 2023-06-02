Storm chances will increase through the weekend. Heavy rain could lead to areas of flash flooding.

Rain and thunderstorms have mostly tapered off tonight across New Mexico. Storm chances will be increasing through the weekend though. The threat for severe weather is lower this weekend, but a couple storms in eastern New Mexico could turn strong to severe, especially Saturday afternoon. Slower moving storms will be capable of heavy rain which could lead to flash flooding, mostly for areas that have already been experiencing heavy rain and burn scar areas.

Afternoon thunderstorm chances continue to increase into early next week. Widespread showers and storms are expected Monday, Tuesday, and Wednesday afternoons. The highest chance for rain statewide will be Tuesday. These storms could drop heavy rain, especially for burn scar areas in the northern mountains where there will be a threat for flash flooding.

Drier air pushes in from the west starting Thursday though, pushing rain chances farther east. Many of us will see drier weather by the end of next week with warmer temperatures.