Scattered showers and the heat will continue through Saturday. A traditional monsoon pattern will set up again across New Mexico bringing a much more active period of daily storms through all of next week.

Scattered showers may linger overnight across the western half of the state. Another crop of showers and storms will develop Saturday afternoon in similar locations that saw rain today. More heavy rain will be possible, so watch for flash flooding.

Our weather pattern changes starting Sunday as high pressure moves over the central part of the country. This will set up a traditional monsoon pattern across New Mexico once again, drawing up southerly monsoon moisture into the state. Widespread rain chances will return again across the western and northern halves of New Mexico, along with southern Colorado, beginning Sunday. It will continue to remain active every single day next week. The plume will become tilted from west to east along the I-40 corridor by the end of the week, and this could bring heavy rainfall to the Albuquerque metro.

Flash flooding will be a concern every day next week as heavy rain falls, especially over the mountainous terrain. 1″ to over 3″ of rain will be possible through the end of next week across some of the higher elevations and in localized areas under storms.