Daily rounds of afternoon showers and storms will continue across parts of New Mexico. Temperatures will continue to heat up with record heat possible next week.

Scattered showers and storms brought strong winds, locally heavy rainfall and hail to parts of New Mexico Friday afternoon and evening. A few storms are continuing tonight in southeast New Mexico. Some spotty showers may even linger into Saturday morning.

Another round of afternoon showers and storms will develop Saturday in similar areas that saw them today. Coverage will be slightly lower than Friday, but storms will again be capable of strong and damaging winds, hail and locally heavy rainfall.

Drier and hotter weather returns Sunday. A few spotty showers and storms will still be possible though, especially over some of the higher terrain. One more widespread chance for isolated showers and storms will return to most of New Mexico Monday, which could bring a slight dip in high temperatures.

Tuesday begins a period of extreme heat across New Mexico. High temperatures will climb to record and near record levels, especially by the middle of the week. Albuquerque may begin a stretch of triple-digit heat on Tuesday that will last through the rest of the week. A few isolated storms will be possible each afternoon next week, but they will be very hit or miss.