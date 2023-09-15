Rain and thunderstorm chances will continue for parts of New Mexico through this weekend. Temperatures will be warming with drier weather by early next week.

Storms have once again favored northern New Mexico and southern Colorado today with an upper level disturbance passing to our north. There are still a couple isolated storms south of I-40. This evening, storms in northeast New Mexico will help to push a backdoor cold front south through the state. This front will keep storms going overnight across eastern New Mexico. A few of which could be strong to severe, even into early Saturday morning. The front will bring a gusty canyon wind into the Rio Grande Valley, with wind gusts up to 35 mph into Albuquerque late tonight.

High temperatures will be slightly cooler across central and eastern New Mexico Saturday afternoon. Drier air will also move in, causing only a couple isolated showers across the peaks of the northern mountains. There will be a better chance for storms across south-central New Mexico. Storm chances will move northward on Sunday and even farther north on Monday. Temperatures will also be warmer starting Sunday with high temperatures right around average by Monday afternoon.

Drier air will return statewide Tuesday and stick with us through Wednesday. High temperatures will also be warmer statewide. There is more uncertainty in the forecast on Thursday as we may see some rain chances return to the state before a cold front moves in dropping temperatures for next Friday.