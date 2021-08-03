Storm chances continue for some through the overnight

Storm chances will continue across parts of New Mexico overnight as an upper level disturbance moves across the state.

Heavy rain will continue to be a threat across the Sangre de Cristo Mountains and northeastern New Mexico Wednesday. Half an inch to over an inch of rain will be possible in these locations. High pressure will begin to move into the state from the west, bringing in drier and hotter weather across the western half of the state as early as Wednesday.

High pressure will become dominant Thursday, pushing rain chances out of the state and bringing much hotter temperatures. The heat and drier weather will continue into the weekend, but storm chances will start to creep back in this weekend for some. The high will migrate over Texas by early next week, setting up a more classic monsoon pattern across New Mexico.