Storms will continue through late tonight for areas south of I-40. Drier and warmer weather will stick around through Thursday.

Scattered showers and thunderstorms have developed Tuesday afternoon mainly along and south of I-40. A few strong to severe storms will continue to be possible through late this evening with locally heavy rainfall, gusty winds, and large hail the biggest threats. Most of the storms will end late tonight, but a few spotty showers will continue through Wednesday morning in southeastern New Mexico.

Drier weather returns Wednesday as temperatures continue their warming trend. Thursday will be the warmest day this week with near record high temperatures across the state.

Changes to our weather begin on Friday as a storm system begins approaching the state. High temperatures will still be very warm Friday afternoon, but winds will begin to pick up in the western part of the state. Into the weekend, stronger winds will develop statewide as temperatures begin a cooling trend. Scattered showers and storms will be possible across eastern and northern New Mexico, along with southern Colorado. For eastern parts of the state, rain chances will stick around into early next week as temperatures feel more like fall by this time next week as well.