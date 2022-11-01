NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – Another quiet day across New Mexico, but another storm will arrive late this week. This storm will bring strong winds, much colder temperatures, and rain and snow.

Clouds began streaming into New Mexico from the west today. It’s a sign of upper-level moisture beginning to move in ahead of our next storm system late this week. Winds will be stronger Wednesday afternoon, especially across western and northern New Mexico, where 35+ mph wind gusts will be possible. Wednesday will be another mild day.

Our next storm arrives Thursday. Strong winds will develop by Thursday afternoon with 40-60 mph wind gusts. A cold front will be swept across the state through the day. Temperatures will be their warmest right before the cold front moves through and will fall behind the front. Rain and snow will also develop along and behind the cold front. Beginning around the Four Corners with snow in the San Juan Mountains, it will spread to the south and east through the day. From Thursday night to Friday morning, snow levels will drop down to valley floors. There is a chance for a few flurries early Friday morning for both Albuquerque and Santa Fe.

Moisture from the storm will wrap up by noon on Friday, but breezy to windy conditions will continue as temperatures will be dramatically colder. Wind chills Friday afternoon will hover from the upper 40s in southeast New Mexico to the teens in the northern part of the state.

Warmer and quieter weather will return this weekend with high temperatures climbing back to normal for the beginning of November by Sunday.