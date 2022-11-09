NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – Eastern New Mexico is waking up to more low cloud cover and patchy fog, but mild temperatures. Fog has not been very dense, but use caution on the roads! Winds are mostly light across the state, but we already have breezes at 15-20 mph going in eastern NM. The clouds and fog will clear by late morning, leading to a mostly sunny day across the state.

High winds return, with wind advisories and high winds warnings going into effect today. The West mountains and Sacramento mountains will see wind gusts up to 50-55 mph. The Sangre de Cristo Mountains and northeast highlands will see wind gusts 50-60 mph. For all other spots, including the Valley, winds will gust up to around 35-40 mph. Despite the wind, temperatures will be mild again across the state, with highs in the 60s and 70s.

Rain and snow will arrive in the Four Corners by late afternoon and early evening. This will spread eastward throughout the Four Corners through tonight, ending by tomorrow morning. The San Juan and Chuska mountains will receive the most snow, with 1-4″ possible. The Gallup to Chama area will receive 1-2″ and lesser amounts are expected around the Jemez to Grants. The Metro and rest of the state will stay dry. Temperatures will plummet behind the storm on Thursday and Friday. Temperatures will drop 10-20 degrees over the next couple days.