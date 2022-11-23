NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – Temperatures will warm up today with the help of breezy west winds. Winds will be highest in the mountains and the east plains, gusting up to around 35 mph. Skies will be mostly sunny for the afternoon.

A storm will move into New Mexico for Thanksgiving and Black Friday. There is still some uncertainty with this storm, but the latest model runs are providing more clarity. Eastern New Mexico will see the heaviest snow, while the northern mountains and central New Mexico will have a possibility for light accumulation.

There is a winter storm watch for Thursday evening to Friday evening for much of the east plains, where around four inches or more snow may fall. The Raton and Raton Pass may see a winter weather advisory issued due to the potential of heavy snowfall, starting Wednesday night and lasting through Thursday afternoon. The plains and Sacramento Mountains will start to see snow accumulation Thursday afternoon, and the southeast plains will start seeing heavier snow Thursday night. Snow will continue in the southeast plains and the Sacramento mountains through the day on Friday, ending by Saturday morning.

Major travel impacts will be possible in parts of east-central and southeast New Mexico. Minor impacts are expected in the Rio Grande Valley. The Metro may see wintry mix or some light snow accumulation from morning to evening on Thanksgiving day, but Friday will be dry and clear.