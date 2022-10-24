NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – It is a messy Monday morning across the state, with snow in the central, west and northern mountains, and rain for the low terrain of central, southern and eastern New Mexico. Most of eastern New Mexico will see rain throughout the day, and there is a chance for more snow showers in the northern mountains through the afternoon. The Metro will stay mostly dry, with a chance for a few showers during the afternoon. Western New Mexico will dry out during the day, starting to see more sunshine this afternoon.

Wind advisories are in effect from 11 AM to 7 PM across the state, since most areas will see northwest winds up to 50 mph. Higher gusts up to 75 mph will be possible in the Guadalupe Mountains. The cold front will keep temperatures much cooler today, with highs only topping out in the 30s, 40s and 50s this afternoon. Be sure to wear the warmer Fall layers and bring rain gear as you head out!