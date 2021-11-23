Storm brings rain and snow to parts of New Mexico through Wednesday Night

A storm system is finally bringing back rain and mountain snow chances to New Mexico through Wednesday night.

Light rain and mountain snow has started moving into northwestern New Mexico Tuesday afternoon. Rain and mountain snow will increase in coverage through this evening as the chances for moisture moves east. Scattered showers will be possible in the Albuquerque metro late tonight through Wednesday morning. Snow levels will sit relatively high, mainly above 7,000′, with a chance of 2-5″ of accumulating snowfall across the peaks and west facing slopes of the northern and western mountains.

Showers will continue to be possible Wednesday afternoon across parts of southern New Mexico, with a mix of rain and snow in the Sacramento Mountains. Precipitation will be wrapping up in northwestern New Mexico. A Pacific cold front will sweep across the state Wednesday, bringing breezy and cooler weather. A backdoor cold front will move into northeastern New Mexico Wednesday evening, bringing moderate snowfall above 6,000′ to the east slopes of the Sangre de Cristo Mountains and light rain in the lower elevations. The backdoor front will push south through the overnight and through the gaps in the central mountains, bringing cooler weather for Thanksgiving day.

The storm system will be wrapping up all across the state by Thursday morning, with a few isolated showers still possible in southwestern New Mexico. Temperatures will be below average statewide Thanksgiving Day. Warmer weather returns Friday and into the weekend, as another chance for spotty showers will be possible mainly in southern New Mexico.